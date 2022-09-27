Kickoff time for Arkansas’ road test at Mississippi State announced, game to appear on SEC Network

Arkansas football’s week six matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Starkville will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network.

The Hogs (3-1) lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 18-13-1, and defeated Mississippi State in Fayetteville last year, 31-28.

This weekend, No. 20 Arkansas takes on No. 2 Alabama (4-0) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The game will air on CBS. For ticket information, call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151 or click here.

