Kickoff time for Arkansas’ road test at Mississippi State announced, game to appear on SEC Network

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Arkansas football’s week six matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Starkville will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network.

The Hogs (3-1) lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 18-13-1, and defeated Mississippi State in Fayetteville last year, 31-28.

This weekend, No. 20 Arkansas takes on No. 2 Alabama (4-0) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The game will air on CBS. For ticket information, call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151 or click here.

