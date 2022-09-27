Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

National gas prices rising, officials anticipating issues from storm

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three months of declines, Arkansas gas prices did a U-turn last week and started headed back up.

According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly report, the average price of regular unleaded in Arkansas rose 5.6 cents a gallon last week and this week, making the average gallon of gas in Arkansas $3.23.

Gas prices in the Natural State are still 11.6 cents lower than a month ago but 40 cents higher than this time last year.

The national average price of gasoline has also risen, going up by 3.2 cents a gallon to $3.67. Meanwhile, diesel prices are still falling, going down by 5.1 cents to $4.88 per gallon.

“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career.”

He said that wholesale gas prices spiked in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes, and Plains states because of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance.

De Haan also warned that the incoming storm could cause more issues.

“As a precaution, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker for motorists in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country,” De Haan said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident
(Source: AP)
1 person dead after shooting near high school
Tornado siren
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
Clay County deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money
Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and cash

Latest News

Glaise Creek Road in Hurricane WMA to close for water-control upgrades
Red Wolves will host James Madison Oct. 8 on NFL Network
A-State football vs. JMU to air on NFL Network
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor