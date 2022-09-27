National gas prices rising, officials anticipating issues from storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three months of declines, Arkansas gas prices did a U-turn last week and started headed back up.

According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly report, the average price of regular unleaded in Arkansas rose 5.6 cents a gallon last week and this week, making the average gallon of gas in Arkansas $3.23.

Gas prices in the Natural State are still 11.6 cents lower than a month ago but 40 cents higher than this time last year.

The national average price of gasoline has also risen, going up by 3.2 cents a gallon to $3.67. Meanwhile, diesel prices are still falling, going down by 5.1 cents to $4.88 per gallon.

“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career.”

He said that wholesale gas prices spiked in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes, and Plains states because of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance.

De Haan also warned that the incoming storm could cause more issues.

“As a precaution, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker for motorists in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country,” De Haan said.

