New fire station looking to save residents money

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A new fire station in Poinsett County will better protect you and may just put a couple more dollars into your pocket.

Construction has begun on the new Harrisburg Fire Station right off Highway 1.

The new state-of-the-art facility will expand their force and hopefully lower their Insurance Services Office Rating.

“Once we get done with this stuff, our ISO rating may potentially go down which will lower issuance premiums for the city of Harrisburg and surrounding areas,” said Mayor Justin Kimble.

Kimble said they are building the facility with the plan of moving to a full-time department and adding space for living quarters.

He added construction on the exterior of the building is expected to be completed by the winter.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.