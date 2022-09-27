Northeast Arkansas city to replace years-old sewer main pipes

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One city in Northeast Arkansas is keeping its citizens safe by ensuring clean water.

Since taking office in 2017, Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson knew the city’s sewer system, which is around 60 years old, would need some work.

Now, it’s happening, and the city is taking the process step by step.

Last year, Cave City replaced around 3,000 feet of concrete sewer mains, but this year, that number doubled.

“We’re replacing the old concrete sewer mains that were put in in the 1960′s,” he said. “They’ve been causing a lot of problems, and a lot of infiltration, and a lot of other things. This year we did about 6,000 feet of concrete mains.”

Mayor Anderson said the replacements would cost the city around $650,000, but other than regular taxes, city residents won’t be paying anything extra out of pocket.

The city will utilize $400,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds and another $250,000 from the city’s water and sewer budget to pay for the repairs.

He said the city carefully prepared for this time to come.

“We didn’t have to take out a loan or do any kind of special financing. We were able to get the project done and paid for, and now we’re looking ahead to next year and seeing what section we’re going to replace next,” Anderson said.

The mayor stressed he wants to see Cave City grow, adding ensuring a safe water and sewer system is a big step.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that the infrastructure we have is as good as it can be. We want the city to grow, and in the future, we have to take care of this stuff first, so that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

Anderson explained he was thankful for the hard work of his water and sewer department.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.