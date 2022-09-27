Energy Alert
Northeast Arkansas organization preparing as Hurricane Ian approaches

The Northeast Arkansas Red Cross headquarters in Jonesboro where teams left to head down to...
The Northeast Arkansas Red Cross headquarters in Jonesboro where teams left to head down to Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Cross of Northeast Arkansas is getting ready to help once Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida.

The organization had already sent people down to the state as the storm moves closer.

Executive Director Lori Arnold said Florida is a spot many in the Natural State have connections to.

“Florida is not that far away, we have a lot of people who head down there of course and as Arkansans Florida is special,” she said. “We have a real close relationship with Florida, and the people of Arkansas have always been extremely generous and ready to help whenever it is needed.”

Arnold said considering the storm has not even made landfall yet, the support they have already seen is unbelievable.

“From the Missouri-Arkansas region, we have already sent 26 people down with those eight here on standby,” she said.

Arnold explained the best way to help while at home is to think about volunteering and contacting your local chapter.

You can also donate to the Red Cross through their website by clicking here.

