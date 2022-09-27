Energy Alert
Police: Man admits to killing family in house fire

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an...
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an arson and murder case a few weeks ago.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MCCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) – Following up on a house fire in McCrory, KAIT has learned that a man is now facing murder and arson charges after allegedly admitting to killing his family.

According to court documents, Prosecuting Attorney C. Ryan Cooper is seeking three felony charges against Steven Ray Holloway, of McCrory.

The court case was filed following the deaths of Holloway’s wife, Catherine Ann Holloway, 60, and his stepson, Keith Dewayne Woolbright, 43.

During a post-arrest interview, Holloway allegedly told deputies that he had deliberately set fire to the home, knowing that his wife and stepson were inside, likely asleep.

The court case documents revealed that Holloway started the fire in the living room and drove away with his dog in tow, making no attempt to rescue anyone inside.

Arresting officers also said that Holloway appeared intoxicated at the scene and had “large areas of blood” on his clothing.

Region 8 News first reported the deaths back on July 30.

That’s when the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asked Arkansas State Police to investigate.

