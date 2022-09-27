Sept. 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We have a nice fall week ahead! The days will be sunny and the nights will be clear and cool.

We are expecting highs near 80 at first before the coolest air of the week arrives by Wednesday. This will drop highs into the 70s. Overnight temperatures get into the 40s almost area-wide Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Still no chance of rain over the next 8 days. Our neighbors to the southeast will be watching Hurricane Ian as it rapidly strengthens. Right now, Tampa, the big bend of Florida or the panhandle is the most likely place to be impacted later this week.

Open the KAIT8 weather app for updates on Ian. Enjoy our nice weather!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A strengthening Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed Cuba’s western tip, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people, as it became a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday and roared on a path that could see it hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane. We’ll have a live report.

Arkansas prisons are now at 105% capacity, The Department of Corrections will release a few hundred parolees early.

A strike out for the city of Brookland. A multi-million dollar proposal to build a new sports complex has been tossed.

Christmas For Kids and the Jonesboro Christmas parade will be some of the local annual projects with new administrations.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

