Sharp County to host health fair for residents

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you are curious about your health and need professional advice, there’s an event in Sharp County with your name on it.

A health fair is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the A.L. Hutson Memorial Center in Highland.

There will be information about various services such as eye care, insurance, physical therapy, and many other topics offered at the event.

Chelsea Conway with the University of Arkansas Extension in Sharp County explained it’s essential for citizens to attend and find out what is available to them.

“I think it’s really important for Sharp County to have something like this because we’re in such a rural community, high in poverty, and it’s just important for everyone to know what’s available to them and how much healthcare is available, and the different options they may have,” she said.

Lunch will be also provided at the event.

You can contact the Sharp County Extension Office at 870-994-7363 or visit their Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.