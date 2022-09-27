Energy Alert
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital. Investigators believe the girl shot her father, fled the scene and later shot herself.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are investigating after a 12-year-old girl allegedly shot her father as part of a murder plot with another girl.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies were called to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. last Tuesday at a home in Weatherford, according to a press release on Facebook.

A 12-year-old girl was found lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Her 38-year-old father was found inside the family’s home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Both were taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the 12-year-old shot her father, fled the scene and later shot herself. A handgun was found lying underneath her.

Authorities further allege the suspect had “planned for several weeks to murder her family and pets.” She had been talking to another female juvenile from Lufkin about the alleged plot. That girl also planned to murder her father but did not go through with it, according to the press release.

The two girls had planned to run away together to Georgia.

The suspect from Lufkin has been charged with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the alleged murder plot, the press release says. It’s unclear what charges the suspect from Weatherford may face.

Authier said the case is in its early stages and under active investigation. Due to the ages of the suspects, information will be limited.

Lufkin Police are also investigating the incident.

