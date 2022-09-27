Spay and neuter group asking for community’s help

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas non-profit is asking for the community’s help when it comes to making sure pets are spayed and neutered.

Stop the Cycle of Fulton and Sharp County accepts applications for those that cannot afford to get their pet neutered or spayed.

Board Member Aemi Thompson said the group has made a dent in the pet population since its founding in 2019.

“We have fixed over 540 animals. We have just sent out 120 vouchers in the last month to applicants. Hopefully, that will take care of some more,” she said.

Thompson said the group does hold events across the counties to help spay and neuter pets and it is important to come to those who need help.

“Fulton County does not have a veterinarian, and Fulton County does not have a facility to provide a spay and neuter clinic,” she said. “We have contacted the veterinarian to come to our county, set up for three days, and get these pets spayed and neutered. These people can’t travel an hour to an hour and a half to find a vet.”

If you need more information on the group, you contact them through their Facebook page.

