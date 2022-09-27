Woman arrested after report of dog corpse in trash can

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – According to the Trumann Police Department, a woman has been arrested and three dogs have been seized after they received a report of animal cruelty from concerned witnesses.

Officers dispatched to the scene arrested Bethany Hamilton, 28, of Trumann, and charged her with Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

This comes after officers said the landlord reported four living dogs in the residence in bad shape, and a second witness reported that Hamilton told him “[sic] there was dead dogs in the trash cans outside the house.”

Upon investigation, police found the previously mentioned living dogs in poor conditions on the property. (Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)

Upon investigation, police found the previously mentioned living dogs in poor conditions on the property.

Three of the dogs were collected and taken to Trumann Animal Shelter, pending investigation. The fourth escaped and has yet to be found.

Hamilton was later found at the 700 block of Pine Street and arrested.

She appeared before Judge Ron Hunter for probable cause and has a future court date set for Oct. 19, 2022.

She has been ordered to not own or possess any animals.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.