Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

22% of Americans would rather spend a night in jail than contact customer service, survey finds

A new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Twilio Flex asked 2,000 Americans what they...
A new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Twilio Flex asked 2,000 Americans what they would rather do than contact customer service.(dotshock via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – People really, really hate contacting customer support – so much so that they would rather spend a night in jail or shave their head.

A new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Twilio Flex asked 2,000 Americans what they would rather do than contact customer service.

The poll found that 30% of people would rather do their taxes, 28% would rather go to the dentist, 25% would rather go to the DMV, 24% would rather shave their head, and 22% would rather spend a night in jail.

People are willing to go to those extremes to avoid contacting customer support because, on average, it takes three attempts and more than 1.5 hours on hold in order to solve just one issue with a customer service representative, the survey found.

And once you’re able to get a hold of someone, the issue is resolved less than half the time, with an average success rate of only 46%.

When asked about specific reasons they hate contacting customer service, the top pain points, in order, included:

  1. Having to repeat details of the issue to a new representative after being transferred or being disconnected
  2. Having to contact a company multiple times to get an issue resolved
  3. Only having one option in which to reach a customer support representative (ex. needing to call or email; not having a live chat or SMS option)
  4. Not being able to reach a live person quickly
  5. Spending time on hold while listening to bad music
  6. Poor connection resulting in getting disconnected or having a hard time hearing the representative
  7. Not being able to resolve an issue online
  8. Navigating the button options (“press two for xx”)
  9. Limited times in which they can call for help

When asked what would help solve their frustrations, the top answers, in order, included:

  1. The representative having access to relevant information to their issue, so they don’t have to repeat themselves when transferred
  2. Being able to solve their issue without speaking on the phone to a live person (through text, online live chat, self-service online, etc.)
  3. Having multiple ways to contact customer support (phone call, text, email, online live chat)
  4. Clear directions on how to get connected to a live person quickly
  5. Being able to solve their issue online

The survey found that because of these frustrations, the average person waits 16 days to contact customer support about an issue.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an...
Police: Man admits to killing family in house fire
According to County Judge Marvin Day, a petition filed by two county residents and two city...
‘We may possibly have to close everything’: Ballot petition could heavily impact library funding
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/23/22)
Clay County deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money
Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and cash

Latest News

A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Water has receded near Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian....
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting of 5 players
Matt Goetz killed the biggest alligator of the 2022 Arkansas hunting season. This 13-foot,...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators