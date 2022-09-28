Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas contestant on ‘The Voice’ makes impression on judges

A man from Arkansas put his spin on a pop song on the competition show “The Voice”, getting...
A man from Arkansas put his spin on a pop song on the competition show “The Voice”, getting four chair turns during his audition.(Source: NBC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A man from Arkansas put his spin on a pop song on the competition show “The Voice”, getting four chair turns during his audition.

Content partner KARK reported 22-year-old Andrew Igbokidi sang Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over” on Monday, Sept. 26.

As soon as he finished the first line in the song, Igbokidi secured three chair turns from judges Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton. Soon after, judge John Legend turned his chair.

Igbokidi said he moved from Nigeria to Chicago, but he currently lives in Hot Springs. He is also a 2021 graduate of the University of Central Arkansas.

When asked about his musical influences, Igbokidi named Steve Wonder, Bob Marley, and Celine Dion. He added he is pursuing a medical career but will still look forward to pursuing a musical career as well.

While all of the judges pushed to get Igbokidi on their teams, he ultimately chose Cabello as his coach. Cabello also had a similar experience at the start of her career on the competition show “The X Factor” in 2012.

You can follow Igbokidi’s journey by tuning in to “The Voice” every Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KAIT-NBC.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/23/22)
Clay County deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money
Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and cash
Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro

Latest News

Gosnell Head Coach
FFN Extra: Gosnell HC Lewis Earnest on Pocahontas matchup
Pocahontas head coach
FFN Extra: Pocahontas HC Charles Baty previews Gosnell matchup
The National Cold War Center is located on the campus of the former Blytheville Air Force Base,...
National Cold War Center receives $1.9M in state funding for improvements
According to County Judge Marvin Day, a petition filed by two county residents and two city...
‘We may possibly have to close everything’: Ballot petition could heavily impact library funding