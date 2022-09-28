Arkansas State men’s basketball tips off 2022 preseason practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The leaves are changing color and familiar sounds are back at First National Bank Arena.

Arkansas State men’s basketball tipping off preseason practice. Wednesday marked the 2nd workout for Mike Balado’s crew. They jelled in the summer with 10 practices plus 3 games in the Dominican Republic. Coach likes his squad so far.

“You know, the team has been good,” Balado said. “Couple guys banged up, but that’s normal. But the young guys are getting a lot of reps, and the olders guys are doing a good job of being leaders. So two really good days. Got an off day tomorrow, then we’ll come back Friday & Saturday. You know it’s a whole thing about them understanding what we’re teaching them, them visualizing it, and doing it on the floor. I think for the new guys it’s been a little bit harder, of course because it’s their first time. Even though we had a little bit of a head start this summer, I still think they’re struggling with that a little bit. But that’s normal. With 8 new guys, it’s what you’re going to get. So the biggest thing for us is to know by the time November comes, we got to know everything we know like the back of our hand. Defensive system, offensive system, calls, counters, everything. And that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

A-State tips off the season November 7th at home vs. Harding. The Red Wolves will host Voorhees in a exhibition matchup on November 2nd.

2022-23 Arkansas State Men’s Basketball Schedule

Nov. 2 - Voorhees (SC) (exhibition)

Nov. 7 - Harding

Nov. 12 - at LSU

Nov. 14 - Lyon College

Nov. 18 - at UC Davis

Nov. 22 - UT Martin

Nov. 25 - Prairie View A&M

Nov. 27 - Bethel

Dec. 1 - Mississippi Valley State

Dec. 6 - at Central Arkansas

Dec. 9 - at Air Force

Dec. 14 - Southeast Missouri

Dec. 19 - Alabama State

Dec. 22 - Little Rock

Dec. 29 - at Old Dominion*

Dec. 31 - ULM*

Jan. 5 - at South Alabama*

Jan. 7 - at Troy*

Jan. 12 - Texas State*

Jan. 14 - Southern Miss*

Jan. 19 - Louisiana*

Jan. 21 - Marshall*

Jan. 26 - at Southern Miss*

Jan. 28 - at Appalachian State*

Feb. 2 - South Alabama*

Feb. 4 - Coastal Carolina*

Feb. 9 - at Texas State*

Feb. 11 - at Georgia Southern*

Feb. 16 - Troy*

Feb. 18 - Georgia State*

Feb. 22 - at Louisiana*

Feb. 24 - at ULM*

Feb. 28-Mar. 6 - Sun Belt Conference Tournament (Pensacola, FL)

* - Sun Belt Conference Games

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.