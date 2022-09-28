Energy Alert
Arkansas v. Delaware in U.S. Supreme Court next week

(Storyblocks video)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On Oct. 3, a lawsuit from Arkansas’ Attorney General’s office will go before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The lawsuit is related to unclaimed property being claimed by the state of Delaware, which Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said was then used to balance the state’s budget, said content partner KARK.

Rutledge announced the lawsuit several years ago, saying that about $250 million from unclaimed money orders were used to balance Delaware’s budget.

The money orders were said to be sent through the company Moneygram from at least 30 different states. Rutledge said these orders were never cashed, which can happen when an intended recipient dies or moves.

Delaware claimed this money, some of which she says came from Arkansas.

“Delaware, it appears, was using this money to balance its own budget,” Rutledge said. “[It was] using Arkansans’ money to balance the budget.”

