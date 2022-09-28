Black River Technical College receives award for excellent performance from state

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas college is being acknowledged for its quality services to properly educate its students.

On Monday, Sept. 26, the Black River Technical College in Pocahontas received an award for performance excellence from Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

According to a news release, the Governor’s Quality Award Program is offered by the Arkansas Institute for Performance Excellence in partnership with the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.

There are four levels of application: Challenge, Commitment, Achievement, and Governor’s Award for Performance Excellence.

BRTC was awarded the Challenge Award in 2021. The college said achieving the highest level usually takes four years to accomplish.

“We are grateful and proud that our efforts have been considered worthy of this distinguished award,” said president Dr. Martin Eggensperger. “I believe this prize was the result of the sincere willingness of our people to improve all that we do in the pursuit of our mission.”

BRTC is the only higher education institution in Arkansas to make the jump from the Challenge Award to the Governor’s Award for Performance Excellence in one year.

During the next five years, the college will be able to pursue the national Baldridge Performance Excellence Program competition. This competition is offered through the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

(Black River Technical College)

