Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Cardinals to honor future Hall of Famers Molina and Pujols this Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium will have a special ceremony honoring the legends and future Hall of Famers Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.

The ceremony will be held before Sunday’s game, the team’s final regular season home game.

Busch Stadium gates will open at 10″45 a.m. and the pre-game ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m. Fans are asked to get there early to make sure they are seated for the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies reportedly responded to the scene.
Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at Arkansas hospital
According to County Judge Marvin Day, a petition filed by two county residents and two city...
‘We may possibly have to close everything’: Ballot petition could heavily impact library funding
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an...
Police: Man admits to killing family in house fire
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/23/22)

Latest News

Paragould massage therapist arrested for rape, multiple new victims come forward
Paragould massage therapist arrested for rape, multiple new victims come forward
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest 66-year-old Gabriel...
Man accused of touching victim’s ‘no-no place’
Men's Basketball & Football headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Men's basketball tips off practice, Football special teams #1 in FBS in SP+
4-0 Gosnell on facing Pocahontas
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: 4-0 Gosnell on facing Pocahontas
Officers had quite a time containing a couple of colorful friends on Wednesday morning.
FEATHERY SITUATION: Police, Animal Control capture peacocks on the loose