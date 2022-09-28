Chamber of Commerce changing location of annual trunk or treat

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The same event in a different location.

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual trunk or treat.

The chamber says it is working to bring people together.

Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rachel King said that last year, the chamber held its annual trunk or treat at Stewart Park in a more drive-through style due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Last year it was as Stewart Park,” said King. “That was mostly because of COVID and people having to keep their distance, but this year it’s about coming together and getting back to how it was and being able to pop into the cars and stay a little closer together.”

This year, the event will be on Abbey Road, next to Beatles Park in Walnut Ridge.

King says having it on Abbey Road will also make it a little safer.

“It’s an opportunity to come together. It’s a safe place to trick or treat,” said King. “We’ll block off the street, and a bunch of different cars, companies, and vendors will come. The kids can trick or treat at each individual car and see the way they decorated it.”

Abbey Road is next to a large number of downtown businesses.

King explained the park and the downtown businesses were significant factors in the decision to have it near Beatles Park.

“I think it’s just a great attraction, and it’s just a good place for people to come and see what the history of Walnut Ridge is, and the Beatles are a big part of that,” said King.

The event is set for Monday, Oct. 31, beginning at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.

