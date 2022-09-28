City implementing new trash truck, can service

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas is implementing a new trash truck and can service.

The new trash truck uses an arm to grab the can, pulls it to the truck, then dumps the contents inside.

Along with the new truck, citizens must use new cans to ensure the can is compatible with the truck.

The transition process has taken a lot of hard work, and Mayor Keith Sutton asks citizens to be patient.

“I would like to ask the citizens to be patient with us. If you don’t have a can, call city hall. If you need another can, there’s a process at the water company,” said Sutton. “We can make this work. It’s going to be confusing for the first month or so, but after we get it all under control, people will like it a lot better.”

Pocahontas Street Supervisor Ben Wicker explained the new system would help keep his employees safe.

“We’ve had several [employees] that have been hit. We had one that passed out on the back of it,” said Wicker. “A couple has been close to having heat strokes. We’re just trying to keep our guys safe.”

A new can is no charge to citizens.

If you need one to be placed at your home, you’re encouraged to call city hall.

