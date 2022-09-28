City works to keep water in ditches, out of streets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County city is finding ways to keep water in the ditches and out of streets and homes during rainy seasons.

Sidewalks are a very important addition to a community, that’s why the city of Jonesboro is working on covering ditches with sidewalks to help with water flow and provide a safe route for those who walk.

“That is why these ditches are so critical because so much of Jonesboro technically lies in a flood zone,” said Bill Campbell, director of communications for the city of Jonesboro.

The city understands some places are more flood-prone than others and they are working to address these areas, recommending that new builders look for higher ground to help prevent their property from flooding.

Campbell says keeping Jonesboro flood-free is a high priority this time of year, saying that the city sees a rise in clogged drainage systems that can cause water to flow back onto the street.

