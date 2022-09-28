FEATHERY SITUATION: Police, Animal Control capture peacocks on the loose

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officers had quite a time containing a couple of colorful friends on Wednesday morning.

According to a media release from the Jonesboro Police Department, girls at Skin Fix Med Spa Jonesboro flagged down Jonesboro Police Officers Kaja and Crawford to tell them peacocks were on the loose in the parking lot.

The officers jumped into action to keep the peacocks from roaming onto the road nearby until Jonesboro Animal Control came to the rescue and caught the colorful duo, returning them to their owners.

(Source: Jonesboro Police Department/Facebook)

