FEATHERY SITUATION: Police, Animal Control capture peacocks on the loose

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officers had quite a time containing a couple of colorful friends on Wednesday morning.

According to a media release from the Jonesboro Police Department, girls at Skin Fix Med Spa Jonesboro flagged down Jonesboro Police Officers Kaja and Crawford to tell them peacocks were on the loose in the parking lot.

The officers jumped into action to keep the peacocks from roaming onto the road nearby until Jonesboro Animal Control came to the rescue and caught the colorful duo, returning them to their owners.

(Source: Jonesboro Police Department/Facebook)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

