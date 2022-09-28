Helping fallen, injured officers and their families

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro organization on a mission to help fallen and injured officers when they need it most.

Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation is an organization filled with volunteers, first responders, and police chiefs dedicated to providing immediate support to the family of an officer that is killed or injured in the line of duty across the State of Arkansas.

The organization is funded by donations from the community and from private businesses.

Saturday morning two officers of the Bryant Police Department were injured during a police chase involving a motorcycle and ARC3F wants to help where they can.

“It is more of a financial resource so when an officer gets injured or killed, they lose their income,” said Callie Talley, Jonesboro resident and a member of ARC3F.

Talley said their team first reaches out to the police department to see what the family or officer needs and goes from there. After a few months, the organization will do a check-up to see if the family needs anything else.

Talley said it warms her heart to have the opportunity to help the families of those who put their lives on the line every day.

