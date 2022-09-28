Energy Alert
Inmate serving life sentence for murder escapes correctional center

The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has escaped...
The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has escaped from a facility in Indian Springs.(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Nevada authorities say an inmate serving a life sentence has escaped from a correctional facility outside of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said a medium-security inmate named Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, about 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Officials said they determined the inmate was missing during a 7 a.m. scheduled count on Tuesday, and escape procedures were initiated that currently remain in effect.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said his office was informed by the corrections department about the escape. He said Duarte-Herrera may have been missing since the weekend and called his escape “unacceptable.”

According to the department, Duarte-Herrera is serving a life sentence for murder with a deadly weapon. He arrived at the facility in 2010.

Authorities described Duarte-Herrera as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall at 135 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and no tattoos.

Nevada correctional authorities said a retake warrant has been issued.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duarte-Herreras was urged to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

