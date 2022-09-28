Energy Alert
Man accused of opening fire on another man during argument

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he fired several shots at another man.

Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Tuesday to arrest 30-year-old Jamal Bender on suspicion of aggravated assault.

According to court documents, on Sept. 27, officers responded to a report of “an altercation involving a weapon and shots fired” at a home.

When police arrived, multiple witnesses reported that a “tall, skinny Black male with long dreads had chased a Hispanic male while in possession of a handgun.”

One of the witnesses reportedly told investigators Bender fired “multiple rounds” at the victim.

Following a brief standoff, Bender surrendered to police.

Once he exited the house, officers received consent to search the residence, where they found a Glock pistol and a magazine, the affidavit stated.

During an interview with police, Bender reportedly “made incriminating statements.”

Bender is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

