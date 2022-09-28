National Cold War Center receives $1.9M in state funding for improvements

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A tourist spot in Northeast Arkansas dedicated to the efforts made in one of the nation’s most difficult wars is going to get better.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, officials with the National Cold War Center in Blytheville announced they acquired $1.9 million from the state of Arkansas. They said the contribution will aid ongoing efforts to make the center a major Delta tourism destination.

A media release from the Mississippi County Regional Chamber of Commerce said the money came in August in the form of a legislature-approved one-time distribution of restricted reserve funds to the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism’s Division of Heritage requested by Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s administration.

“We appreciate the substantial investment that the State of Arkansas has made in the National Cold War Center and Mississippi County,” said Mary Gay Shipley, Chair of the National Cold War Center Board of Directors. “The state’s contribution will allow the center to continue to move full-speed ahead towards becoming one of the world’s premiere cultural institutions from right here in the Arkansas Delta.”

Officials said the money will allow the center to continue sharing the unique history of one of the most pivotal conflicts in history.

