OEM offices urging caution as dry conditions continue

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple counties in Northeast Arkansas are under a burn ban, but those that aren’t should still use caution.

Multiple counties’ Office of Emergency Management is advising caution when burning.

Just because a burn ban hasn’t been issued for your county doesn’t mean conditions are right to strike a match.

Perry Hutton with the Lawrence County Office of Emergency Management said there are a few things to keep in mind if you consider burning.

“You always want to stay with your fire and never leave it unattended. You also want to be mindful of which way the fire is blowing and make sure it’s not blowing toward any houses or anything like that,” said Hutton. “When you do burn, it is best to contact your local fire department and let them know. They may have burn ordinances and things like that that you’re not aware of.”

Hutton explained knowing where your nearest water source would be is crucial.

“It never hurts to keep some water supply nearby,” said Hutton. “A simple water hose or anything like that that you could keep nearby in case something were to get out of hand.”

Contact your local fire station for more information on your county’s burning regulations.

