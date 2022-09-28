Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

OEM offices urging caution as dry conditions continue

Multiple counties’ Office of Emergency Management is advising caution when burning.
Multiple counties’ Office of Emergency Management is advising caution when burning.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple counties in Northeast Arkansas are under a burn ban, but those that aren’t should still use caution.

Multiple counties’ Office of Emergency Management is advising caution when burning.

Just because a burn ban hasn’t been issued for your county doesn’t mean conditions are right to strike a match.

Perry Hutton with the Lawrence County Office of Emergency Management said there are a few things to keep in mind if you consider burning.

“You always want to stay with your fire and never leave it unattended. You also want to be mindful of which way the fire is blowing and make sure it’s not blowing toward any houses or anything like that,” said Hutton. “When you do burn, it is best to contact your local fire department and let them know. They may have burn ordinances and things like that that you’re not aware of.”

Hutton explained knowing where your nearest water source would be is crucial.

“It never hurts to keep some water supply nearby,” said Hutton. “A simple water hose or anything like that that you could keep nearby in case something were to get out of hand.”

Contact your local fire station for more information on your county’s burning regulations.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies reportedly responded to the scene.
Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at Arkansas hospital
According to County Judge Marvin Day, a petition filed by two county residents and two city...
‘We may possibly have to close everything’: Ballot petition could heavily impact library funding
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an...
Police: Man admits to killing family in house fire
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/23/22)

Latest News

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual trunk or treat.
Chamber of Commerce changing location of annual trunk or treat
The City of Pocahontas is implementing a new trash truck and can service.
City implementing new trash truck, can service
The Craighead County Jonesboro Library which may be forced to change their hours and close...
Questions swirl as library regulars worry about petition
Sherwood Police update on fatal shooting at hospital
Sherwood Police Department provide update on fatal shooting at CHI-St. Vincent's Hospital