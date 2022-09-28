Energy Alert
Police responding to active shooter at Arkansas hospital

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies reportedly responded to the scene.
Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies reportedly responded to the scene.(KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHERWOOD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are on the scene of an active shooting situation at an Arkansas hospital.

According to our content partners, KARK-TV in Little Rock, Sherwood police responded to an incident at CHI St. Vincent North around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Hospital officials confirmed the building was in lockdown.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies reportedly responded to the scene, including the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area around the hospital as they investigate.

