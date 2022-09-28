Police responding to active shooter at Arkansas hospital

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are on the scene of an active shooting situation at an Arkansas hospital.

According to our content partners, KARK-TV in Little Rock, Sherwood police responded to an incident at CHI St. Vincent North around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

This is the scene outside CHI St. Vincent in Sherwood.



Medical personnel & patients continue to come out of the building. People w/ appointments are asking whether they can still go inside.



Still a lot of questions I’m getting answers to. #ARNews https://t.co/OlZ2l3VMDC pic.twitter.com/mE5ACqkz10 — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) September 28, 2022

Hospital officials confirmed the building was in lockdown.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies reportedly responded to the scene, including the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area around the hospital as they investigate.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.