Sept. 28: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The coolest air of the season so far arrives today. This will drop highs into the 70s and overnight temperatures into the 40s. Some today may barely escape the 60s.

Chilly mornings last into the weekend before daily highs and lows start to rise. Still no chance of rain over the next 8 days.

We will also have to keep an eye on the wildfire danger. Dry conditions and breezy days will elevate the wildfire risk across Region 8.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall near Sarasota, FL later tonight. Hurricane-force winds, storm surge, flash flooding, and tornadoes are expected to impact most of the state. Open the KAIT8 weather app for updates on Ian. Enjoy our nice weather!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A ballot petition presented to the Craighead County Clerk on Tuesday could have “dire” implications on the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.

When tornado sirens echoed through the streets of Jonesboro Saturday night, many attending festivals and other community events felt panic and confusion. The tornado siren false alarm led to protocol changes in Jonesboro.

Arkansas Senators voted Tuesday to suspend Senator Alan Clark for the rest of this general assembly and take away his seniority next assembly. We’ll explain why this happened.

Hurricane Ian intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph as it approached Florida and forecasters predicted it would retain that strength until landfall.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

