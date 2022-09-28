Energy Alert
‘Unleash the Beast’ bucks into Arkansas

Fans of bull riding will want to round up the herd and hightail it to North Little Rock next...
Fans of bull riding will want to round up the herd and hightail it to North Little Rock next March.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of bull riding will want to round up the herd and hightail it to North Little Rock next March.

For the 10th time, the Professional Bull Riders elite “Unleash the Beast” trots into Simmons Bank Arena on March 3 and 4.

According to a news release from the arena, the two-night event will feature 35 of the best bull riders in the world going head-to-head in “the ultimate showdown of man versus beast.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. and range in price from $19 to $109. Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com. Groups of 9 or more should contact mstonecipher@simmonsbankarena.com.

