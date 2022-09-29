Energy Alert
18-year-old facing murder charge in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting after a Caruthersville High School football game on Friday night, Sept. 23.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old suspect is facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly Caruthersville shooting.

According to the Caruthersville Police Department, an 18-year-old Charleston man was arrested on Wednesday, September 28 after a traffic stop by Cape Girardeau police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

They say the 18-year-old was taken to the Charleston Department of Public Safety for questioning in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Herschel Grant, of Hayti, on Friday, Sept. 23.

The suspect was then transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center in Caruthersville where he’s being held pending the filing of formal charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Caruthersville police and Pemiscot County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Shult Avenue.

There they say they found 19-year-old Herschel Grant, Jr., of Hayti, bleeding profusely.

The police and deputies had been working security at the football game at the Caruthersville High School where the home team was playing New Madrid County Central High School.

Police say shots rang out as people were leaving the school. They say the shots were fired northeast of the school, off of school property.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also responded, along with the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Potential witnesses were interviewed and evidence was collected.

Grant was taken to Hayti for treatment by police, and he was later airlifted to a Memphis, Tenn. hospital.

He was pronounced dead on Saturday, Sept. 24.

An autopsy was scheduled in Farmington by Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall.

The case is under investigation by the Caruthersville Police Department, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Charleston DPS.

If you have any information, contact the police department at 573-333-0216 or the sheriff’s office at 573-333-4101.

The Caruthersville High School is beefing up security for the homecoming game this week. The superintendent said a ticketing system will be in place and the Caruthersville police chief said they will be checking people at the gate.

