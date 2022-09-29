Caruthersville High School increasing security for homecoming game following deadly shooting

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Caruthersville High School is beefing up security for the homecoming game.

This comes after a deadly shooting near the stadium following a football game Friday night, September 23.

“Based on what transpired, as tragic as that was, we knew that we did need to move forward with some advanced protocols,” Superintendent Brad Gerling said.

He told us safety and security of their students is their top priority.

That’s why extra safety measures will be put in place at this week’s homecoming game, including a ticket system.

“We will pre-sell tickets, so we’ll know who exactly is going in,” he said.

Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones said they will be checking everyone at the gate.

“They will have metal detectors up at each entrance,” he explained. “If you leave outside the gate, they’re not gonna allow you to come back in, subject to search coming into the property. Just advise people that, as we know as law enforcement, if anybody wants to do something they’re gonna try to do it.”

Jones said additional law enforcement will be on hand inside and outside the stadium.

“Prior to the shooting, there was approximately 10 to12 officers at the football game. So, this week we plan on having a little more officers,” he said.

Superintendent Gerling said the new safety measures are intended to help calm the fears of the community.

“I’m sure some people will feel safer with the extra security measures in place. For some people, it may cause some anxiety but in the end, the most important thing is that everyone is safe while they’re here,” he continued.

Authorities arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Herschel Grant, Jr.

