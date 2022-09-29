Energy Alert
Craighead County Election Commission approves library issues for ballot

Voters will vote if they are either for or against decreasing by one mill the current two mills city or county tax on real and personal property to be used for maintenance and operation of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.(KAIT-TV)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the General Election just about one month away, some important decisions for Northeast Arkansas are being considered for the ballot.

The Craighead County Election Commission met Thursday, Sept. 29 to approve the addition of two issues to the ballot.

Amendments 30 and 38 under the Constitution of the State of Arkansas allow the issues to be placed on ballots that will be voted on in less than 30 days.

Voters will decide if they are either for or against “decreasing by one mill the current two mills city or county tax on real and personal property to be used for maintenance and operation of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.”

It is the same issue virtually but one for city residents and a separate one for county residents.

Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack says the next step is to send the issues to Election System and Software for inclusion.

“We send it to our company, ES&S, that will put it on our ballot for us. So, it’s just an extra little step to add this ballot that was already established,” Clack said. “Everybody that comes to vote will see that on their ballot from now on.”

Election Day is Thursday, Nov. 8.

