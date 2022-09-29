Crews responding to house fire
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Brookland.
According to a Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the home is located on Eason Street.
The call came in around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Firefighters on the scene told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, that no one was in the home when the fire started.
Region 8 News will continue to update this story as details become available.
