Crews responding to house fire

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Brookland.

According to a Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the home is located on Eason Street.

The call came in around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

Firefighters on the scene told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, that no one was in the home when the fire started.

BREAKING: Brookland Fire Crews are at the scene of a house fire on the 200 block of Eason Street. Brookland Police said no one was in the house. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/gDe8GUM5hy — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) September 29, 2022

