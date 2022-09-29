Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A Family for Me: Johnathan

By Chase Gage
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Meet Johnathan. He’s a 15-year-old student at Greene County Tech with plenty of interests.

Whether it’s football, rugby, fishing, or any other activity, Johnathan is always ready for a good time.

Another of those interests is horses. So Reporter Chase Gage and Johnathan both saddled up and went to the Arkansas State University Equine Center for an afternoon of fun.

Around the animals, Johnathan was a natural. He got to help groom the horses, walk a 7-month-old filly, and of course, go for a ride on a horse named Tex.

He and Tex hit it off immediately, bonding throughout the afternoon.

While there, Johnathan also received several gift bags full of some clothes, as well as some tools, a ball signed by A-State’s Rugby team, and plenty more.

Still, Johnathan said his favorite part was the ride. For him, it was the perfect escape.

“It feels good because I don’t get to do it that often. It feels like I’m right back home,” he said. “Really, I don’t have anything going through my head whenever I’m on a horse, because if I do, they can sense that. So I just leave it at the gate.”

Jonathan is in foster care for the second time. His journey has been one that few could endure, yet he’s kept a positive attitude throughout.

“He actually came to us with some unfortunate circumstances. He had been adopted previously, and his adoptive parents passed away and there was no family to take him in. So he’s been with us ever since,” said Haley Bratton, Johnathan’s family service worker. “In that time, he’s had six placements. None of the movements was his fault, which is very unheard of in foster care.”

Even though doing an on-camera interview was a little out of his comfort zone, Johnathan said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to find the family for him and that he won’t give up until he does.

He’s a passionate, fun-loving teenager, and all he wants is a family to share that love and passion with.

“They ask a whole lot of questions, and one of them was, ‘Johnathan, how do you feel about getting adopted again?’ And he said, ‘Just let them know I’m ready when they are,’” Bratton said.

“Ever since my grandparents passed on,” Johnathan started, “That’s all I’ve wanted is a forever family.”

For more information about Johnathan or about the adoption process, you can visit Project Zero’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies reportedly responded to the scene.
Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at Arkansas hospital
Matt Goetz killed the biggest alligator of the 2022 Arkansas hunting season. This 13-foot,...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
According to County Judge Marvin Day, a petition filed by two county residents and two city...
‘We may possibly have to close everything’: Ballot petition could heavily impact library funding
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest 66-year-old Gabriel...
Man accused of touching victim’s ‘no-no place’

Latest News

Anyone in the community can set any unwanted trash curbside in front of their homes, and the...
Lawrence County city encouraging citizens to pick unwanted trash
Inside the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library which is fighting for funding on this...
Senator speaks out after signing petition to cut library funding
The Downtown Playhouse in Pocahontas upcoming production of Agatha Christie's 'The Mousetrap'
Downtown Playhouse in Pocahontas upcoming production of 'The Mousetrap'
MoDOT says it will work closely with the Federal Highway Administration on the Environmental...
MoDOT launches Environmental Study for US 412 in Dunklin County