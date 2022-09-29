Week 6 of Football Friday Night features a full slate of conference matchups. Our Game of the Week is a 4A-3 matchup. 3-1 Pocahontas travels to 4-0 Gosnell. Logan visited both teams, you can watch the preview here.

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD

Football Friday Night (9/30/22) - The Rundown

Game of the Week: Pocahontas at Gosnell

Bryant at Jonesboro

Jacksonville at Greene County Tech

West Memphis at LR Catholic

Brookland at Nettleton

Valley View at Forrest City

Paragould at Batesville

Southside at Wynne

Westside at Blytheville

Highland at Trumann

McCrory at East Poinsett County

FFN Extra Point: Palestine-Wheatley at Hoxie

