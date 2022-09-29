Energy Alert
Football Friday Night (9/30/22)

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 6 of Football Friday Night features a full slate of conference matchups. Our Game of the Week is a 4A-3 matchup. 3-1 Pocahontas travels to 4-0 Gosnell. Logan visited both teams, you can watch the preview here.

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (9/30/22) - The Rundown

Game of the Week: Pocahontas at Gosnell

Bryant at Jonesboro

Jacksonville at Greene County Tech

West Memphis at LR Catholic

Brookland at Nettleton

Valley View at Forrest City

Paragould at Batesville

Southside at Wynne

Westside at Blytheville

Highland at Trumann

McCrory at East Poinsett County

FFN Extra Point: Palestine-Wheatley at Hoxie

2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Pocahontas at Gosnell