Future county sheriff “getting feet wet” in new role

By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once a dream will now become a reality.

Shane Russell will take over as the Sharp County Sheriff on Jan. 1 due to being unopposed in the November general election.

However, the days of being referred to as “Highland Police Chief Shane Russell” will end early, as he will already begin a new position with the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office before moving to sheriff.

Former Sharp County Chief Deputy Aaron Presser announced he was accepting a job outside of the sheriff’s office two weeks ago.

Russell will report as the county’s new chief deputy on Monday, Oct. 3.

“Sheriff Counts called and advised that there would be an opening at the Chief Deputy position and asked if I’d like to come on board and come get my feet wet before Jan. 1 when I take office,” he said.

Russell explained taking the position will allow him to understand the ins and out’s of the sheriff’s office before he takes the sheriff’s role.

“There’s a lot to learn. The sheriff has a lot of obligations, and a lot of roles to fill. He wears a lot of hats,” he said.

Russell said January could not get here fast enough.

“To serve the whole county, to make them a priority, to make those people first, and their wishes, and their concerns, and their safety first, is just an exciting role for me, and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

Russell said he is leaving Highland Police Department in good hands, as Steve Dravenstott will fill the shoes as Highland’s police chief, who is excited to accept the position.

“We’re in good shape, and I think we’re going to be able to stay that way,” Dravenstott said.

Russell stressed his excitement about working with the citizens of Sharp County.

