Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say

The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Eric Fossell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and his horse was killed when their Amish buggy was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Ohio, officials said.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the horse and buggy went into the path of the truck when the collision happened around 10:15 a.m. in Scioto Township.

Troopers said the teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died.

The teen was taken to the hospital, with investigators describing his injuries as “incapacitating.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies reportedly responded to the scene.
Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at Arkansas hospital
According to County Judge Marvin Day, a petition filed by two county residents and two city...
‘We may possibly have to close everything’: Ballot petition could heavily impact library funding
Matt Goetz killed the biggest alligator of the 2022 Arkansas hunting season. This 13-foot,...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these black bastards.... Every black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Latest News

At least six adults were wounded in a shooting at a school campus in Oakland, Calif., on...
Oakland school shooting draws outrage, concern
Roof damage can be seen in images Thursday from Sanibel Island.
STILLS: Aerials show Ian damage in Sanibel Island, Fla.
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
LIVE: Many trapped in Florida as Biden is briefed on Ian’s impact
Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
Police say shots rang out as people were leaving Caruthersville High School after a football...
18-year-old facing murder charge in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting