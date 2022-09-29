Hoxie alum Shunderrick Powell among FCS leaders in rushing yards

Just four games into the 2022 college football season, University of North Alabama sophomore running back ShunDerrick Powell of Hoxie, Ark., is making a name for himself on a national level in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Powell currently ranks second nationally in rushing yards per game (143.2), second in total rushing yards (573), second in rushing yards per carry (9.10), third in scoring (12.0), fourth in rushing touchdowns (8), fourth in total touchdowns (8) and seventh in all-purpose yardage (163.25).

In the second game of the season against Virginia-Wise, he broke a 29-year-old school record when he rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-17 Lion win.

This past Saturday he rushed for 209 yards on just 13 carries against Tarleton State to become the first UNA player to rush for more than 200 yards against an FCS opponent. He averaged 16.1 yards per carry in the game, scored three more touchdowns and added two pass catches for 46 yards. He finished the game with 255 all-purpose yards.

Powell is just the third Lion player in 74 years of football to rush for more than 200 yards in a game twice in the same season. The others are Robert Douthitt (1960) and Brian Satterfield (1993).

Already this season, Powell has five touchdown runs of 30 yards or longer, including 75-yard scores against Virginia-Wise and Tarleton State.

UNA is off this Saturday before traveling to Kennesaw State on October 8.

