Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lawrence County city encouraging citizens to pick unwanted trash

By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - As the fall season is in full swing, the city of Ravenden is helping its citizens tidy up.

Anyone in the community can set any unwanted trash curbside in front of their homes, and the city will pick it up on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Mayor Tim McComas encouraged all citizens to participate in the city-wide cleanup.

“If you have any kind of garbage that needs to be disposed of, clean up around your yard, house, or shop, have it on the side of the road by 7 o’clock in the morning on the 29th, and it’ll be picked up,” he said.

McComas added no hazardous materials such as batteries would be accepted.

He explained this is a chance for the city to clean up.

“Police Department has been serving clean-up ordinances over the last month or so and trying to get the city looking good from the rain and tall grass. Just trying to get things looking good again,” McComas said.

If you need more information, you can contact the Ravenden City Hall at 870-869-2730.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies reportedly responded to the scene.
Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at Arkansas hospital
Matt Goetz killed the biggest alligator of the 2022 Arkansas hunting season. This 13-foot,...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
According to County Judge Marvin Day, a petition filed by two county residents and two city...
‘We may possibly have to close everything’: Ballot petition could heavily impact library funding
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest 66-year-old Gabriel...
Man accused of touching victim’s ‘no-no place’

Latest News

The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital pleaded not guilty to capital...
Suspect in Arkansas hospital shooting pleads not guilty
Pocahontas on facing Gosnell
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Pocahontas on preparing for road test at Gosnell
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 16 alleging that 43-year-old...
School employee on leave following rape allegations
Arkansas State head women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers after 9/29/22 women's basketball practice
Johnathan got a gift bag full of goodies, such as clothes and a signed rugby ball.
A Family for Me: Johnathan