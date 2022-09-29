Lawrence County city encouraging citizens to pick unwanted trash

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - As the fall season is in full swing, the city of Ravenden is helping its citizens tidy up.

Anyone in the community can set any unwanted trash curbside in front of their homes, and the city will pick it up on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Mayor Tim McComas encouraged all citizens to participate in the city-wide cleanup.

“If you have any kind of garbage that needs to be disposed of, clean up around your yard, house, or shop, have it on the side of the road by 7 o’clock in the morning on the 29th, and it’ll be picked up,” he said.

McComas added no hazardous materials such as batteries would be accepted.

He explained this is a chance for the city to clean up.

“Police Department has been serving clean-up ordinances over the last month or so and trying to get the city looking good from the rain and tall grass. Just trying to get things looking good again,” McComas said.

If you need more information, you can contact the Ravenden City Hall at 870-869-2730.

