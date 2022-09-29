Man accused of touching victim’s ‘no-no place’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after a young victim told investigators he touched her “no-no place.”

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest 66-year-old Gabriel Garfias on one count of second-degree sexual assault.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on County Road 955 regarding an incident that occurred the previous night.

According to court documents, the victim told detectives Garfias “ran his hand down her back and touched her butt.”

The victim, whose age was not released, added Garfias “kept squeezing her butt” and then touched her “no-no” area, which was identified in the affidavit as the child’s vagina.

“She slapped his hand and ran away,” the affidavit stated. “The victim stated that Garfias had whispered to her not to tell anyone or he would go crazy.”

When a deputy questioned Garfias about the allegations, he noticed the suspect appeared to have been crying.

“Garfias looked at Deputy Carter and said, ‘I f---ed up,’” the affidavit stated. “Deputy Carter then asked Garfias what happened, and he stated that he had touched the victim in the same manner as the victim had stated earlier.”

On Monday, Sept. 26, Judge Boling set Garfias’s bond at $50,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victim or any minors under the age of 18.

His arraignment is set for Oct. 25.

