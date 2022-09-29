Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man accused of touching victim’s ‘no-no place’

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after a young victim told investigators he touched her “no-no place.”

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest 66-year-old Gabriel Garfias on one count of second-degree sexual assault.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on County Road 955 regarding an incident that occurred the previous night.

According to court documents, the victim told detectives Garfias “ran his hand down her back and touched her butt.”

The victim, whose age was not released, added Garfias “kept squeezing her butt” and then touched her “no-no” area, which was identified in the affidavit as the child’s vagina.

“She slapped his hand and ran away,” the affidavit stated. “The victim stated that Garfias had whispered to her not to tell anyone or he would go crazy.”

When a deputy questioned Garfias about the allegations, he noticed the suspect appeared to have been crying.

“Garfias looked at Deputy Carter and said, ‘I f---ed up,’” the affidavit stated. “Deputy Carter then asked Garfias what happened, and he stated that he had touched the victim in the same manner as the victim had stated earlier.”

On Monday, Sept. 26, Judge Boling set Garfias’s bond at $50,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victim or any minors under the age of 18.

His arraignment is set for Oct. 25.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies reportedly responded to the scene.
Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at Arkansas hospital
According to County Judge Marvin Day, a petition filed by two county residents and two city...
‘We may possibly have to close everything’: Ballot petition could heavily impact library funding
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an...
Police: Man admits to killing family in house fire
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/23/22)

Latest News

Men's Basketball & Football headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Men's basketball tips off practice, Football special teams #1 in FBS in SP+
4-0 Gosnell on facing Pocahontas
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: 4-0 Gosnell on facing Pocahontas
Officers had quite a time containing a couple of colorful friends on Wednesday morning.
FEATHERY SITUATION: Police, Animal Control capture peacocks on the loose
Police, Animal Control capture peacocks on the loose