Man arrested after threatening to kill people in moving vehicle

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Poinsett County man is behind bars after deputies said he threatened to kill people in a vehicle with a gun while driving back from a trip.

William Baggett was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 25 along Interstate 555 near Marked Tree. He was charged with an attempt to commit second-degree murder, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, cruelty to animals, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to an incident report from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Ryan Price was contacted about a white male falling from a moving vehicle along the interstate.

Price conducted an interview with the passenger, who explained Baggett, who was driving the vehicle, got into an argument with one of the other passengers, and began waving a gun around the vehicle, threatening to kill everyone.

The incident report explained Baggett then ordered everyone to get out, but one passenger refused, so Baggett fired one round in the direction of the passenger while the vehicle was still moving, causing the passenger side rear window to shatter.

After another request, the passenger then opened the door and jumped from the vehicle.

Baggett’s vehicle then ran out of gas and drove down into a ravine, after which Baggett went into the woods and was met with officers soon after.

Baggett was given a $200,000 bond, and he is expected to be back in court by Oct. 19.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

