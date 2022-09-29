MoDOT launches Environmental Study for US 412 in Dunklin County

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is launching an Environmental Study for U.S. Route 412 in Dunklin County.

MoDOT says the Environmental Study is the first step in planning future capacity improvements for the 20-mile section of U.S. 412, from Route AC near the Arkansas border to just east of Route Y near Kennett, Mo.

“This section of U.S. 412 is the primary east-west corridor in the bootheel of Missouri, and it is critical to roadway users locally and across the country. This study will help us evaluate our options for increasing capacity and carefully consider the impact of those options,” said MoDOT Project Manager David Wyman.

The goal of this work is to figure out what needs drive potential improvements to Route 412.

MoDOT says it will work closely with the Federal Highway Administration on the Environmental Study to make sure it is prepared according to guidelines in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

MoDOT plans to offer multiple opportunities for public input including a public opinion survey, public meetings, and collaboration with a Citizens Advisory Group of local representatives. All public input opportunities will be posted well in advance through local media and on the project website here.

Public input activities are anticipated to begin in early 2023. Field work and technical analysis will begin this fall.

“We expect the Environmental Study to be complete by the end of 2023,” Wyman explained. “Although funding has not been secured for future construction on this corridor, it has been designated as an unfunded transportation need by the Bootheel Regional Planning Commission, so we are able to begin the planning process.”

According to a release, the Dunklin County Commission contributed $500,000 toward the completion of the environmental work.

For additional information, contact Wyman (573) 472-9021, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

