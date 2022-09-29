Nice End to the Week

Energy Alert
September 29th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
I hope you have enjoyed this nice weather because it is going to stick with us. Chilly mornings in the 40s last into the weekend before daily highs and lows start to rise. We could see a few 80s return this weekend into next week. Still no chance of rain over the next 8 days as drought conditions creep back in. We’re keeping an eye on the wildfire danger as winds stay elevated and humidity very low. The Red Flag Warnings we had yesterday have not been reissued. Make sure to keep an eye on any fires regardless. In the tropics, Ian continues to move through Florida. Open the KAIT8 weather app for updates on Ian and our nice fall weather.

