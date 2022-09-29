Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Personalities of people changed during COVID pandemic, study suggests

A new study suggests some people experienced a change of personality due to the pandemic.
A new study suggests some people experienced a change of personality due to the pandemic.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Perhaps our personalities aren’t as fixed as many psychologists think.

A new study found some people in the U.S. experienced personality changes during the pandemic.

Researchers say they compared pre-pandemic levels of neuroticism, extraversion, openness, agreeableness and conscientiousness to data collected in 2021 and 2022.

The team said they found notable personality changes among the U.S. population.

Extraversion, agreeableness and conscientiousness all declined in the years following the start of the pandemic, particularly in young adults.

The lead author said researchers can’t yet say how long the difference in personality might last or whether they will swing back.

A psychology professor not involved in the study points out there wasn’t a control group, and other explanations were not examined. So, it’s hard to say whether the pandemic caused these changes.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies reportedly responded to the scene.
Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at Arkansas hospital
Matt Goetz killed the biggest alligator of the 2022 Arkansas hunting season. This 13-foot,...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
According to County Judge Marvin Day, a petition filed by two county residents and two city...
‘We may possibly have to close everything’: Ballot petition could heavily impact library funding
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest 66-year-old Gabriel...
Man accused of touching victim’s ‘no-no place’

Latest News

An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina
The Hubble and James Webb telescopes recorded images of NASA's recent asteroid mission.
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
FILE – This image shows the official seal for the National Security Agency. A former NSA...
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets