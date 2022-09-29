Police offering reward in murder case

Energy Alert
Following the shooting, police said they had not developed a person of interest because “no witness will talk to detectives.”(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month.

In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.

On the night of Saturday, Sept. 10, officers found Leonard suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1100-block of Links Circle.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital, where he died the next day during surgery.

Following the shooting, police said they had not developed a person of interest because “no witness will talk to detectives.”

Anyone with information on this case can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers of Jonesboro at 870-935-STOP (7867).

