Police offering reward in murder case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month.

In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.

On the night of Saturday, Sept. 10, officers found Leonard suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1100-block of Links Circle.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital, where he died the next day during surgery.

Following the shooting, police said they had not developed a person of interest because “no witness will talk to detectives.”

Anyone with information on this case can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers of Jonesboro at 870-935-STOP (7867).

