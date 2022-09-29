Energy Alert
Sept. 29: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

I hope you have enjoyed this nice weather because it is going to stick with us. Chilly mornings in the 40s last into the weekend before daily highs and lows start to rise.

We could see a few 80s return this weekend into next week. Still no chance of rain over the next 8 days as drought conditions creep back in.

We’re keeping an eye on the wildfire danger as winds stay elevated and humidity very low. The Red Flag Warnings we had yesterday have not been reissued.

Make sure to keep an eye on any fires regardless. In the tropics, Ian continues to move through Florida.

Open the KAIT8 weather app for updates on Ian and our nice fall weather.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm. It left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast on Thursday. We’ll have a live report from Florida.

There is uncertainty around the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library after an announcement that a petition will be on the November ballot that could cut the mills for county property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill.

Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.

Shots were fired inside the CHI St. Vincent hospital in Sherwood Wednesday morning creating a horrific nightmare for many.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

