11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say

Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City Beach, Florida.(Boogich via canva)
By WJHG Staff, Allison Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Authorities say a child has died in Florida after falling from a balcony at a Panama City Beach resort.

WJHG reports an 11-year-old boy was found dead at the Sterling Reef building on Front Beach Road after falling from a 19th-floor balcony.

According to authorities, the boy’s family was staying at the resort after evacuating the Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Ian.

Police do not suspect foul play in the incident, but their investigation remains ongoing.

The family’s name was not immediately released by authorities.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

