Arkansas State women’s basketball tips off 2022 preseason practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball held their first practice Thursday afternoon.

The scarlet and black garnered plenty of headlines in the offseason. There’s 7 newcomers including 4 D1 transfers. One of the new Red Wolves is Batesville great and former Mizzou guard Izzy Higginbottom. 5 players are back that saw considerable minutes last season. That includes Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Lauryn Pendleton.

Destinee Rogers got the nod as head coach after serving as interim for the final 18 games last season.

“Well, I feel like we got off to a slow start,” Rogers said after Thursday’s practice. “But the big thing with this team is preaching when we hit adversity, how are we going to overcome that. We got off to a slow start today but they bounced back. And they bounced back with great communication, great energy, great execution. So I was proud of that. We have a really good team, I’m really excited about this team. And we’re going to go to work every single day, and they understand that. They understand what Nets Ain’t Free means: And that means paying the price every single day if you want to cut that net. So we’re looking forward to tomorrow and getting back after it.”

Arkansas State tips off the season November 10th at Louisiana Tech.

2022-23 ARKANSAS STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Date Opponent

Nov. 10 (Thurs.) at Louisiana Tech

Nov. 14 (Mon.) at UT Martin

NOV. 16 (WED.) HENDRIX

NOV. 19 (SAT.) UTAH STATE

NOV. 22 (TUES.) OKLAHOMA

NOV. 26 (SAT.) KANSAS CITY

Nov. 29 (Tues.) at McNeese

Dec. 8 (Thurs.) at North Alabama

Dec. 11 (Sun.) at Arkansas

DEC. 15 (THURS.) GRAMBLING STATE

Dec. 18 (Sun.) at Little Rock

Dec. 29 (Thurs.) at ULM*

Dec. 31 (Sat.) at Georgia Southern*

JAN. 5 (THURS.) TROY*

JAN. 7 (SAT.) APPALACHIAN STATE*

Jan. 12 (Thurs.) at Southern Miss*

Jan. 14 (Sat.) at Texas State*

Jan. 19 (Thurs.) at South Alabama*

Jan. 21 (Sat.) at Louisiana*

JAN. 26 (THURS.) SOUTHERN MISS*

JAN. 28 (SAT.) MARSHALL*

Feb. 2 (Thurs.) at Coastal Carolina*

FEB. 4 (SAT.) OLD DOMINION*

Feb. 9 (Thurs.) at Troy*

Feb. 11 (Sat.) at James Madison*

FEB. 16 (THURS.) SOUTH ALABAMA*

FEB. 18 (SAT.) LOUISIANA*

FEB. 22 (WED.) ULM*

FEB. 24 (FRI.) TEXAS STATE*

Feb. 28-March 6 Sun Belt Conference Championship (Pensacola, Fla.)

