ASP releases Sunday fatal crash report

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have released a report detailing a Sunday night crash that claimed a Jonesboro man’s life.

According to the preliminary report, the crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 25 on Highway 18, east of Dara Drive.

Guillermo Norterto, 28, of Jonesboro was eastbound from a private driveway onto Highway 18 when he traveled into the outside westbound lane.

Norterto’s 2008 Ford struck 22-year-old Grant Keith Drieiling’s westbound 2010 Toyota head-on.

Dreiling died in the crash. Norterto and a minor passenger in his vehicle were taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

