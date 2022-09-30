ASP releases Sunday fatal crash report
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have released a report detailing a Sunday night crash that claimed a Jonesboro man’s life.
According to the preliminary report, the crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 25 on Highway 18, east of Dara Drive.
Guillermo Norterto, 28, of Jonesboro was eastbound from a private driveway onto Highway 18 when he traveled into the outside westbound lane.
Norterto’s 2008 Ford struck 22-year-old Grant Keith Drieiling’s westbound 2010 Toyota head-on.
Dreiling died in the crash. Norterto and a minor passenger in his vehicle were taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.
