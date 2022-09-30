Bill assistance still available for qualified Entergy Arkansas customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Although the weather is cooling off, those still suffering from high utility bills because of this summer’s record-breaking temperatures can still get help.

Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers, according to the electric company.

For bills in July and August, Entergy Arkansas credited over 465,000 late payments and credit card fees back to residential customers, totaling approximately $1.9 million in direct bill assistance.

The company also made available a one-time $150 bill credit was made available across the state through the United Way to qualified customers, primarily those who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed.

You can send in an application for assistance by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.